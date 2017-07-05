  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
YouTuber MonaLisa Perez Charged with Manslaughter

Discussion in 'YouTube Chat, News & Help' started by Ken, Jun 28, 2017.

  1. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    YouTuber MonaLisa Perez was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting her boyfriend as they attempted to record a YouTube stunt.

    Perez called 911 to report that she accidentally shot Ruiz in the chest. The video was supposed to be of her shooting a book while he was holding it, as he believed that the book would stop the bullet. They used a .50 caliber Desert Eagle firearm in the stunt, which authorities recovered from the grass near the house.

    She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years or a fine of $20,000 (or both).
     
    Ken, Jun 28, 2017
  2. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Looking at her channel and seeing how many views her video's get I would say calling her a Youtuber is a bit of a stretch. But beyond that, this has to be the best case of Darwinism between 2 people I have ever heard. Now a person has lost his life and I'm not trying to make light of that, but when you have a .50 cal and a book wouldn't you at least take a couple practice shots to see what the end result would be?
     
    Ethan, Jun 29, 2017
  3. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    You would think would have tested that before doing the stunt ... It was stupid, dangerous stunt and she is going to pay for it.
     
    Ken, Jun 30, 2017
  4. Clank

    Clank Member

    This is insane, why would anyone try this stunt and think it's going to end well? A book may stop a .22 but not a .50 cal desert eagle. A life was lost and someone has to pay for it. I hope she learns something from this, but I'm afraid she won't.
     
    Clank, Jun 30, 2017
  5. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I have this sinking feeling since this was a mutual stunt that she'll get off with probation. I'm sure there's footage around somewhere where it shows them both consenting to this and 100 lawyers ringing their phone off the hook just waiting to make a name for themselves and their firm.
     
    Ethan, Jul 1, 2017
  6. Clank

    Clank Member

    I really hope your wrong. This was a stupid stunt and a message needs to be sent that you don't get to "walk away" from it when things go south.
     
    Clank, Jul 2, 2017
  7. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I like how her videos get 25k views, and then her latest one "DOING SCARY STUNTS" has almost 1.5 million. Do people really think they posted the video of her murdering her b/f?
     
    Ethan, Jul 5, 2017 at 12:37 AM
