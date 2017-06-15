  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
YouTuber Austin Jones Facing 30 Years In Prison

Discussion in 'YouTube Chat, News & Help' started by Ken, Jun 15, 2017.

  Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    YouTube Austin Jones was taken into custody at Chicago's O'Hare Airport when he returned to the U.S. following a concert in Poland. Austin has been charged with two counts of production of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

    He will remain in federal custody until his court hearing because prosecutors say he is a "risk to the community and there's a danger he'll flee".

    Court documents state that Jones communicated with two underage female victims via Facebook in August 2016 and May 2017, and in both interactions, had asked the 14 and 15 year-old victims to "prove" to him that they were his biggest fans by sending him sexually explicit videos.
     
    Ken, Jun 15, 2017
  Clank

    Clank Member

    What's with all these YouTubers getting in to trouble? First, we have Shay Carl getting caught sending nude videos, pictures and explicit chat to a porn cam girl using his main Twitter account. Also, Toby Turner got accused of rape from his former girlfriend .. and now this.

    That's 3 careers completely ruined. Who's next?
     
    Clank, Jun 15, 2017
  Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    A Chicago federal judge has freed Austin today as he awaits trial on two counts of producing child pornography. The judge ordered Austin Jones to stay off the internet and to remain in his mother’s suburban Chicago home.

    Austin was released on a $100,000 bond and he faces a minimum 15 year prison term if convicted.
     
    Ken, Jun 15, 2017
  Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Seriously?? This is a *child predator* they just let back on the streets??? What the hell are they thinking? He needs to be in jail - seriously this is where people like him belong.

    Also, I'm sure that was Shay's first time ever cheating on his wife with another girl. It was just extremely bad luck on his part to get caught the only time he was unfaithful and Colette should take that into consideration and realize that he never did before or ever would do that again. ;)

    As far as Toby is concerned, dam he sure dodged a bullet. I wonder how much it cost him to silence her and anyone else that was about to come forward. I'm sure it wasn't cheap.
     
    Ethan, Jun 15, 2017
  Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    What bugs me is that the judge knew he was a YouTuber ... and I have no idea why bail was set to low.

    That kid had no trouble posting bail immediately.
     
    Ken, Jun 19, 2017
  Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I hope when this finally goes to trial that the judge makes an example out of him. This is not ok behavior and sadly this happens a lot to young girls. Maybe if they give him 30 years it'll make all these guys think twice about trying to do these things.
     
    Ethan, Jun 20, 2017
  Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Well he faces a minimum of 15 years on each count, so you may get your wish. However ... due to how young he is, I believe they will give him a deal and avoid trial. I'm thinking 10 years and he has to register as a sex offender.
     
    Ken, Jun 21, 2017
  Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Well after seeing them set OJ free all those years ago, nothing would really surprise me now heh.
     
    Ethan, Jun 22, 2017
