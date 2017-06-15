YouTuber Austin Jones Facing 30 Years In Prison

YouTube Austin Jones was taken into custody at Chicago's O'Hare Airport when he returned to the U.S. following a concert in Poland. Austin has been charged with two counts of production of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison. He will remain in federal custody until his court hearing because prosecutors say he is a "risk to the community and there's a danger he'll flee". Court documents state that Jones communicated with two underage female victims via Facebook in August 2016 and May 2017, and in both interactions, had asked the 14 and 15 year-old victims to "prove" to him that they were his biggest fans by sending him sexually explicit videos.