Shaytards

Discussion in 'YouTubers' started by Ethan, Jan 24, 2016.

  1. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    [​IMG]
    Shay Carl Butler (born March 5, 1980) is an American vlogger and YouTube personality. Shay, Colette and their 5 kids have a daily vlog channel (SHAYTARDS) which has over four million subscribers.

    He and Corey Vidal are currently developing a documentary called "Vlogumentary".

    Shay along with fellow YouTubers Lisa and Ben Donovan, Dan Zappin, and Kassem Gharaibeh formed the company Maker Studios which they later sold to The Walt Disney Company for $500 million.

    In late 2015, Shay released a novel alongside his son Gavin Butler. Fat Dad, Fat Kid.

    http://youtube.com/SHAYTARDS
    http://youtube.com/shaycarl
    http://youtube.com/shayloss

    https://instagram.com/shaycarl/
    https://instagram.com/katiletters/

    http://twitter.com/ShayCarl
    http://twitter.com/Katilette
     
    Ethan, Jan 24, 2016
  2. Clank

    Clank Member

    Is it just me .. or does it seem like his videos are now just one giant commercial for his company and sponsors?
     
    Clank, Feb 20, 2016
  3. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    To be honest, I haven't watched them much lately. I've been so busy, I just been sticking to my usual CTFxC, PvP, Roman Atwood circuit before calling it the night.
     
    Ken, Feb 21, 2016
  4. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I have to agree with Clank on this one ...

    Ok before I get started I just want to make it clear that I don't hate the Shaytards. In fact, I used to watch them every single day for more than 5 years. But as the years went on, it felt like I was just watching a 20 minute commercial every day. At one point I remember there was 3 brand deals in one 15 minute video.

    It wasn't even the brand deals he was open about, it was all the ones where he had products "cleverly placed" in camera view around his house (or on his family) when he was talking. I kept watching anyways - I mean he had Maker Studios so some interesting things were going on and I could just fast forward the brand deals and be happy with the 6 minutes of actual footage each day. I remember being so happy for him and his partners when they sold the company to Disney (I think they got 50 mil each + bonuses). He had worked so hard to get to where he was.

    Now, with all of that money, I thought his videos would go back to the way they were at the beginning and throw away all the brand deals he no longer needed. Well we all know that didn't happen. He kept his brand deals, signed up for more and then started a clothing company and pushed that endlessly in his videos.

    Anyways, I have stopped watching his videos but still check back every 6 months or so hoping things one day will change.

    /rant
     
    Ethan, Feb 21, 2016
  5. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I noticed he still gets a lot of views on his videos, even though he's been stuck at 4 million subscribers for a long time now.
     
    Ken, Feb 24, 2016
  6. Clank

    Clank Member

    I think I'm going to join you on this one ... as lately, his videos have really been rubbing me the wrong way.

    However, I still wish him and his family all the best in everything they do!
     
    Clank, Mar 2, 2016
  7. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Since Shay and Alli Speed had a falling out quite sometime ago, I wonder if he'll cut all her footage out of Vlogumentary?

    For those who don't know, Shay posted a pic with him, Charles and Allie Wes and welcomed her to the family - and soon afterward, Alli Speed unfollowed Shay on all social media.
     
    Ken, Apr 21, 2016
  8. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I just noticed Shay now has a new separate vlog channel just to promote his clothing company. I guess it's not enough to wear the clothing in his vlogs, won't stop talking about it + cram every video description with links to the website IN BIG BOLD TEXT.

    Just wanted to let you know nothing has changed since we last talked about it - it just got worse.
     
    Ken, Jul 25, 2016
  9. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I Just checked it out and it seems like it's just a bunch of mini commercials. So it's just like his main vlog channel, but condensed and to the point. I'd be embarrassed to hell bragging endlessly about having a store in the mall only to have Logan film in it and show how dead the place really is. It looks like it's a month away from being torn down. Check out Fresh New Floral, you'll see what I mean.

    Also those vids are getting hit hard on that channel with an average of 6000 views so I can here his family sigh from here putting the clothes back on and he gets his camera ready on his main channel.
     
    Ethan, Jul 26, 2016
  10. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    After reading what I previously wrote, I just wanted to mention again that I do not hate the Shaytards. I'm just really disappointed how much money has changed him. In my opinion, he's not the same person and his persistent pushing of the brand deals and his clothing line (in every video) has really rubbed me the wrong way. I'm upset that I just can't enjoy his videos anymore.
     
    Ken, Jul 27, 2016
  11. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I couldn't have said that better myself. I'm also a bit upset how much he screwed over the people who donated to his movie and was never held accountable for it.
     
    Ethan, Jul 28, 2016
  12. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Oh yeah, I keep forgetting about that. That reminds me .. what happened to raffling his car?

    I really hope this is because Roman backed out of it and no longer wanted to get involved. Roman doesn't need this backfiring like vlogumentary did for Shay.
     
    Ken, Jul 31, 2016
  13. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Ya I'm sure shay's 10 day deadline is over by now. I hope Shay still does it because it is for a really good cause. I'm having my doubts he will if Roman decided against it. He doesn't usually do big things unless he directly benefits from it himself (eg tons of viewers from Roman's channel).
     
    Ethan, Aug 1, 2016
  14. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I just checked .. they talked about the car giveaway on July 6th. It's almost been a month. We can safely assume it's not happening (which is too bad), but I'm glad Roman no longer appears to be involved with it.
     
    Ken, Aug 2, 2016
  15. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    I'm crossing my fingers that's the case ...
     
    Ethan, Aug 3, 2016
  16. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I went to see if I could see any reference to the giveaway ... but it appears he is taking a week off from vloging.

    I'll keep you posted if I see anything.
     
    Ken, Aug 10, 2016
  17. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Yeah I did a quick check myself a little while back and didn't see anything either. He made this huge to-do about it on Roman's channel though - sooner or later someone will call him out on it. You can't say your giving away a car to help build a hospital and then not back it up. I'm hoping Roman just told him he didn't want to be involved with it and he's now trying to find a different way of doing it.
     
    Ethan, Aug 11, 2016
  18. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Starting March 5th, 2017 - the Shaytards are taking a 1 year break from YouTube. Shay says during this 12-month period, he will attempt to raise his children in a more private setting and act like "a normal family".
     
    Ken, Oct 2, 2016
  19. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Edit:
    I wrote a long rant a couple nights back and after reading it now it wasn't making as much sense as when I typed it.

    Reserving this space to re post my thoughts on this topic when I have some free time.
     
    Last edited: Oct 5, 2016
    Ethan, Oct 4, 2016
  20. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I was going to reply to it this morning, but I'm glad I didn't now heh
     
    Ken, Oct 5, 2016
