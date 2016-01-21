  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
Roman Atwood

Discussion in 'YouTubers' started by Ethan, Jan 21, 2016.

  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    [​IMG]

    Roman Bernard Atwood (born May 28, 1983) is an American YouTube personality, vlogger, prankster, comedian, actor, and film director.

    He is known for his hidden camera public prank videos, which he uploads to his YouTube account.

    Since August 13, 2013, he has been making videos for his vlog channel. The videos have garnered over 1.2 billion views and more than 10 million subscribers as of November 2016. Roman Atwood, Vitaly Z and Dennis Roady star in the comedy Natural Born Pranksters. This movie will be Atwood's directorial debut. The movie is in post-production and has yet to be released.

    Roman has recently started filming a reality prank show with Alex and Howie Mandel.

    https://youtube.com/user/RomanAtwood
    https://youtube.com/user/RomanAtwoodVlogs
    https://instagram.com/romanatwood
    https://twitter.com/RomanAtwood
     
    Ethan, Jan 21, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    It was nice to see all the other YouTubers support Roman and Fousey on the LA part of their tour last night!
     
    Ken, Feb 29, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    I'm fairly new to watching his vlogs, but I like what he's doing. When is he going to release a trailer so we can see what he's up to on stage with fousey?

    Also, how much money is this guy making selling merch if he's building that huge new "smile more" store on his property? lol
     
    Clank, Mar 1, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    He sells a lot of "smile more" merchandise .. just keep watching and you'll soon see him make another run to the post office. It's crazy. He's having a lot of success with it because of the positive message it's sending out - which is really needed right now, especially with our younger generation.

    Also, the trailer for Roman vs Fousey should be out soon. I believe he mentioned a few videos back that it's being worked on right now.
     
    Ken, Mar 1, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    He's now going to take a few days off from vlogging. It's too bad, as I was looking forward to seeing what his home vlogs were all about.
     
    Clank, Mar 2, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Roman *should* be back to vlogging today. I haven't checked any of his social media to see what his plans are though.
     
    Ken, Mar 4, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    I just checked and he finally posted a vlog today - haven't watched it yet though ... but I hope it's good!
     
    Clank, Mar 5, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    I'm not sure if I was just tired, but last nights video had a different feel to it - not good or bad, just different.
     
    Ken, Mar 6, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    I like the positive messages he is sending out to the viewers (for example, at the end of yesterday's video) - our youth especially needs it. Also, is it just me or is that smile more store excessively large?

    It just seems like a big jump from the space they're currently working with in the basement.
     
    Clank, Mar 8, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    They probably want to be prepared so they don't have to upgrade anytime soon. When he did the RC car challenge in there, I was also surprised how big that building really is.
     
    Ken, Mar 8, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Yeah, and if their business grows any bigger their next building will definitely be off property.
     
    Ethan, Mar 8, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Big congrats to Roman on reaching 6 million subscribers!
     
    Ken, Mar 21, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    I just watched yesterdays vlog. I know they are celebrating their first movie premiere ... but should Vitaly really get that drunk? or does he have issues I'm not aware of?

    Roman and Dennis looked perfectly sober, yet Vitaly couldn't even hang on to his iPhone.
     
    Clank, Mar 23, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Oh thank god I wasn't the only one wondering what was going on there heh. This is my 4th time writing this post, trying to phrase so it doesn't come across like I'm bashing the guy. But dam yeah I don't think that was appropriate to do at his first movie premiere. To be honest I'm not sure if it was just booze.
     
    Ethan, Mar 23, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Vitaly didn't look so good at the New York movie premiere either. Also, I wish Roman would have filmed the crowds reaction when Brittney walked on to the stage.
     
    Ken, Mar 24, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    I think Vitaly was just hungover there (bigtime) and yeah no idea why he wouldn't film that.
     
    Ethan, Mar 24, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Congrats to Roman for winning the "YouTube Comedian" award! I'm a little confused by this one though ... I've never really viewed him as a comedian, he just does daily vlogs / prank videos. He just doesn't seem to fit the category.

    Am I the only one who feels this way?
     
    Ken, Apr 13, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    I was just going to post about this. I'm happy he won, but the category seems a little strange. Don't get me wrong, I think he's funny but I thought if he'd win anything it be for a prank or something. No surprise to hear he got the most votes in the history of the Streamy awards though.
     
    Ethan, Apr 13, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Posts:
    Poor Kane ... If you haven't watched yesterday's vlog - definitely check it out.

    He better be more careful cause this ...

    [​IMG]

    Could end up like this ...

    [​IMG]
     
    Ethan, Apr 14, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    LOL that's too funny! I'm going to send this to Roman and Brittney on Twitter. :)
     
    Ken, Apr 14, 2016
