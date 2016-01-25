PrankvsPrank, also known as PVP, is a YouTube channel created by Jesse Wellens and his girlfriend Jeana Smith. In 2007, the two began to play pranks on each other and eventually formed a channel on YouTube. Since then, they have won a Streamy Award for the Best Prank Show and USA Today rated PrankvsPrank YouTube's best pranksters. The channel now has more than 9.5 million subscribers. They also have a daily vlogging YouTube channel called BFvsGF which has over 8.4 million subscribers. http://youtube.com/PrankvsPrank http://youtube.com/bfvsgf http://instagram.com/jessewelle http://instagram.com/jeanapvp http://twitter.com/JesseWelle http://twitter.com/PhillyChic5