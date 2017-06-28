  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
YouTuber MonaLisa Perez Charged with Manslaughter

Discussion in 'YouTube Chat, News & Help' started by Ken, Jun 28, 2017 at 12:05 PM.

  Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    1,043
    Likes:
    0
    YouTuber MonaLisa Perez was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting her boyfriend as they attempted to record a YouTube stunt.

    Perez called 911 to report that she accidentally shot Ruiz in the chest. The video was supposed to be of her shooting a book while he was holding it, as he believed that the book would stop the bullet. They used a .50 caliber Desert Eagle firearm in the stunt, which authorities recovered from the grass near the house.

    She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years or a fine of $20,000 (or both).
     
    Jun 28, 2017 at 12:05 PM
