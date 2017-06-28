YouTuber MonaLisa Perez Charged with Manslaughter

YouTuber MonaLisa Perez was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting her boyfriend as they attempted to record a YouTube stunt. Perez called 911 to report that she accidentally shot Ruiz in the chest. The video was supposed to be of her shooting a book while he was holding it, as he believed that the book would stop the bullet. They used a .50 caliber Desert Eagle firearm in the stunt, which authorities recovered from the grass near the house. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years or a fine of $20,000 (or both).