YouTube Cancels PewDiePie's Original Series

YouTube has canceled PewDiePie's Original Series following this latest Nazi controversy. Also, he has lost his preferred advertising status - which is reserved for its bigger and more marketable creators. PewDiePie won't lose his channel or his 50 million subscribers, and he can continue to monetize them through regular advertising. This decision will have an impact on YouTube Red subscriptions revenue, which has been heavily marketed in conjunction with PewDiePie. Just how much remains to be seen.