Shay Carl Butler (born March 5, 1980) is an American vlogger and YouTube personality. Shay, Colette and their 5 kids have a daily vlog channel (SHAYTARDS) which has over four million subscribers. He and Corey Vidal are currently developing a documentary called "Vlogumentary". Shay along with fellow YouTubers Lisa and Ben Donovan, Dan Zappin, and Kassem Gharaibeh formed the company Maker Studios which they later sold to The Walt Disney Company for $500 million. In late 2015, Shay released a novel alongside his son Gavin Butler. Fat Dad, Fat Kid. http://youtube.com/SHAYTARDS http://youtube.com/shaycarl http://youtube.com/shayloss https://instagram.com/shaycarl/ https://instagram.com/katiletters/ http://twitter.com/ShayCarl http://twitter.com/Katilette