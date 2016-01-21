Roman Bernard Atwood (born May 28, 1983) is an American YouTube personality, vlogger, prankster, comedian, actor, and film director. He is known for his hidden camera public prank videos, which he uploads to his YouTube account. Since August 13, 2013, he has been making videos for his vlog channel. The videos have garnered over 1.2 billion views and more than 10 million subscribers as of November 2016. Roman Atwood, Vitaly Z and Dennis Roady star in the comedy Natural Born Pranksters. This movie will be Atwood's directorial debut. The movie is in post-production and has yet to be released. Roman has recently started filming a reality prank show with Alex and Howie Mandel. https://youtube.com/user/RomanAtwood https://youtube.com/user/RomanAtwoodVlogs https://instagram.com/romanatwood https://twitter.com/RomanAtwood