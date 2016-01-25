  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
PrankvsPrank

Discussion in 'YouTubers' started by Ethan, Jan 25, 2016.

  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    [​IMG]
    PrankvsPrank, also known as PVP, is a YouTube channel created by Jesse Wellens and his girlfriend Jeana Smith. In 2007, the two began to play pranks on each other and eventually formed a channel on YouTube. Since then, they have won a Streamy Award for the Best Prank Show and USA Today rated PrankvsPrank YouTube's best pranksters. The channel now has more than 9.5 million subscribers.

    They also have a daily vlogging YouTube channel called BFvsGF which has over 8.4 million subscribers.

    http://youtube.com/PrankvsPrank
    http://youtube.com/bfvsgf

    http://instagram.com/jessewelle
    http://instagram.com/jeanapvp

    http://twitter.com/JesseWelle
    http://twitter.com/PhillyChic5
     
    Ethan, Jan 25, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    I really have enjoyed their videos as of late - especially when they are interacting with the fans more. First, Jesse gets a ride from a bunch of fans in a minivan in NYC .. and now Jeana is taken for a spin on a quad and gives a fan a ride home.

    I'm sure they made these people's day ... or even year. I hope they keep it up!
     
    Ken, Jan 27, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    Me too! It seems a lot of the youtubers are stepping up their game to get more views.
     
    Clank, Jan 28, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    If you missed yesterday's vlog (February 11th), go watch it! They did a 10 min raw vlog segment and it was pretty entertaining :)
     
    Ken, Feb 12, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    LOL I just logged in to mention this, but you beat me to it!
     
    Clank, Feb 12, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    What do you guys thing about Jesse's new Aladdin video? For me, it just seemed like it was missing something.

    The video is not "going viral", so I'm assuming others feel the same way.
     
    Ken, Mar 26, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    I'm not sure if it was missing anything. I thought he did a great job, but it falls into that category of "part 2" to something else. So I think some may feel it's missing that initial 'haha wtf' factor cause you have seen it before.
     
    Ethan, Mar 28, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Maybe that was it - and I was also expecting more from it.
     
    Ken, Mar 29, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    I just watched it and thought it was really well done.
     
    Clank, Apr 4, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    If you haven't watched them lately, go watch yesterdays video. I don't usually read the YouTube comments so I had no idea what some people were saying. To the haters - Jesse and Jeana spent months and months doing these epic pranks and even more months editing them. Then in the middle of all of that Jesse's mom committed suicide. People have the nerve to jump in the comments and say crap like "you have changed". Well no shit things have changed. Looked at the pressure the guy was under with Prank Academy and then all that happened with his mom. But oh god you didn't get a prank video that week or he seemed a little down ... come on now, really?
     
    Ethan, Apr 9, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    I love how they handled the guy yelling at them on the streets ... they weren't going to put up with his crap. Also, nice to see them getting so many fans on camera at the parade (that they missed once again lol). It was a really good vlog.
     
    Ken, Apr 10, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    I'm surprised Jeana is not scared riding on Jesse's back on the boosted board - they were really moving there heh.

    Is it just me or do they seem to be getting along better the last few vlogs?
     
    Ethan, Apr 10, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Could you imagine if he hit a rock? I'm sure she'd bail off before things got too serious, but still ...
     
    Ken, Apr 10, 2016
  Ken

    Forum Staff

    Congrats to Jeana and Jesse for winning the "Best YouTube Ensemble" award!
     
    Ken, Apr 13, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Anyone know who else were runners up for that reward? I mean I kind of figured they would win anyways, just curious.
     
    Ethan, Apr 13, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    Clank, Apr 23, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Oh nice, thanks!
     
    Ethan, Apr 24, 2016
  Clank

    Member

    I'm assuming the employees knew who Jesse was when he did his drunk Wawa run? They didn't seem to care that he was using their microphone like that lol
     
    Clank, Apr 25, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Now that was funny! Drunk or not there's no way I could do something like that. And if I did, I'm sure the police would be there quick heh.
     
    Ethan, Apr 25, 2016
  Ethan

    Forum Staff

    Anyone know what's up with PvP? It's been a week since they last uploaded a video. I checked their twitters and everything and no info about why there aren't any vlogs. I hope nothing bad happened.
     
    Ethan, May 4, 2016
