  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
    Dismiss Notice

PewDiePie

Discussion in 'YouTubers' started by Ethan, Jan 23, 2016.

  1. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    [​IMG]
    Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (born October 24, 1989), known as PewDiePie, is a Swedish web-based comedian and producer best known for his Let's Play commentaries and vlogs on YouTube.

    PewDiePie's channel has reached over 40 million subscribers and has received over 10 billion video views as of December 2015. His channel has been the most subscribed channel on YouTube since August 15, 2013.

    PewDiePie refers to his fanbase as the "Bro Army" and individual fans as "bros".

    https://youtube.com/user/PewDiePie
    https://twitter.com/pewdiepie
     
    Ethan, Jan 23, 2016
    #1 Quote
  2. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    Congrats to PewDiePie, who now has surpassed 43 million YouTube subscribers.

    Here is some interesting stats - PewDiePie reached 42 million subscribers on February 6, 2016. That means it only took 50 days for an additional 1 million subscribers. That breaks down to roughly 20,000 subscribers per day, 833 subscribers per hour, 13 subscribers per minute, and one subscriber every 4.32 seconds.
     
    Ken, Apr 6, 2016
    #2 Quote
  3. Clank

    Clank Member

    Posts:
    143
    Likes:
    1
    Damn ... a lot of people would kill for those numbers ...
     
    Clank, Apr 7, 2016
    #3 Quote
  4. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    I have never watched any of his vids, but big grats to him!
     
    Ethan, Apr 7, 2016
    #4 Quote
  5. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    This is going around now .. PewDiePie is apologizing for making gay jokes in his early videos.

    "I would say a lot of stupid sh*t" he said. "I'm not proud of it. I'm really not. But I'm also glad I’ve grown past it".
     
    Ken, Apr 28, 2016
    #5 Quote
  6. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    Anyone following the latest drama with PewDiePie? In a nutshell ...

    According to the FTC, Warner Bros. paid PewDiePie (and other YouTubers) upwards of $10,000 each to promote a video game - but the entertainment company and its agency did not adequately instruct them to disclose the sponsorship deal in the video itself.

    PewDiePie claims that Warner Bros. did not require him or other YouTubers to disclose the sponsorship at all - however, he did it anyways. Apparently, mentioning the sponsorship in the video description alone was not good enough.

    He has since responded to all of this in a video here : The PewDiePie Scandal
     
    Ken, Jul 15, 2016
    #6 Quote
  7. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    I don't watch PewDiePie but I have heard many "scandals" surrounding him over the years. Things must be going slow if they are now grasping at straws over some little thing that happened 2 years ago. They only thing they have accomplished is give him even more popularity in the media and a response video that's going to make him thousands of dollars.

    Yeah .. you guys sure taught him a lesson! :rolleyes:
     
    Ethan, Jul 16, 2016
    #7 Quote
  8. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    LOL yeah, that pretty much sums it up. This "scandal" doesn't appear to have hurt him one bit.
     
    Ken, Jul 17, 2016
    #8 Quote
  9. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    Nope - it's just "thanks for the extra money" and move along ...
     
    Ethan, Jul 18, 2016
    #9 Quote
  10. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    PewDiePie's new "Tuber Simulator" is now the most downloaded game on the App Store for iPhone. It holds the #1 position on the iOS App Store in 29 countries.
     
    Ken, Oct 2, 2016
    #10 Quote
  11. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    Can anyone save me the trouble of watching his video and explain to me what this "I'm going to delete my channel when it hits 50 million subscribers" deal is all about?
     
    Ken, Dec 6, 2016
    #11 Quote
  12. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    Wait what? Why would he want to do that? I'll try and make time tomorrow and see what that is all about heh.
     
    Ethan, Dec 7, 2016
    #12 Quote
  13. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    I did a quick watch and he's complaining about his videos are no longer reaching his viewers like it was before. The reach is just not there, and he's protesting in order to get YouTube to make changes. YouTube is not biting and holding their ground.

    Here is a recent video of him explaining what's going on.
     
    Ken, Dec 8, 2016
    #13 Quote
  14. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    I just watched the video. I see what he's getting at but I still don't see how deleting a channel is going to solve anything.
     
    Ethan, Dec 9, 2016
    #14 Quote
  15. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    He was pulling a prank and deleted his second channel he opened up in October. I should have known .. lots of haters are disappointed.
     
    Ken, Dec 10, 2016
    #15 Quote
  16. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    I don't watch this guy at all so I may be way off base and please correct me if I'm wrong. He threw a tantrum about his video's reach, threatened to delete his YouTube channel and when called out on it hid behind the convenient wall of "it was a joke"?

    Well he got what he wanted, mass media attention to get more viewers to his channel.
     
    Ethan, Dec 11, 2016
    #16 Quote
  17. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    That's basically the jest of it - however I do believe there is a reach issue with the YouTuber's videos. They are all not complaining just for the hell of it. He did threaten to delete his channel - but never stated "which one".
     
    Ken, Dec 12, 2016
    #17 Quote
  18. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    No there's something going on there I'm just not a fan of click bate things. That's like me saying if I don't get 500 subs by the end of the week I'm going to shoot myself. Then the next video I go out and shoot a life sized poster of me. But I guess he's just trying to do whatever he can to get more reach that he lost? *shrug*
     
    Ethan, Dec 13, 2016
    #18 Quote
  19. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    I hear what your saying! What he has done has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way but he doesn't care - he's laughing all the way to the bank .. even with the 30% less reach.
     
    Ken, Dec 14, 2016
    #19 Quote
  20. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    Haha ya - but money isn't everything!
     
    Ethan, Dec 15, 2016
    #20 Quote
Reply to Thread

Share This Page