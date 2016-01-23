Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (born October 24, 1989), known as PewDiePie, is a Swedish web-based comedian and producer best known for his Let's Play commentaries and vlogs on YouTube. PewDiePie's channel has reached over 40 million subscribers and has received over 10 billion video views as of December 2015. His channel has been the most subscribed channel on YouTube since August 15, 2013. PewDiePie refers to his fanbase as the "Bro Army" and individual fans as "bros". https://youtube.com/user/PewDiePie https://twitter.com/pewdiepie