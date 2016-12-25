Merry Christmas Everyone!

I just wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! It's hard to believe that on January 6th, this forum has been open for a 1 year. Time has sure flown by, and it seems like we just opened the doors a few months ago. Just so you know, we are working hard behind the scenes to change some things up on the forum. I feel a fresh new look and some reorganizing on the forum sections are needed going forward. I'm hoping to have these changes in place by the end of January. So don't be shy, stop by and say hello (no registration required) and let us know what changes you would like to see here!