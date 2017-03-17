  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
    Dismiss Notice

How to make YouTube channel more attractive?

Discussion in 'YouTube Chat, News & Help' started by viewsyt, Mar 17, 2017.

  1. viewsyt

    viewsyt New Member

    Posts:
    5
    Likes:
    0
    What are the basic elements to make my YouTube channel more reliable for audience?
     
    viewsyt, Mar 17, 2017
    #1 Quote
  2. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    949
    Likes:
    0
    For starters, create a catchy channel title, description, profile picture and channel art. Then I would set a featured video - something that lets people know what you are all about. Keep it relatively short ... around 1 minute long.

    I would also remove any extra boxes to make your channel look cleaner. The most common ones to get rid of are recent activity & favorites.

    Do not upload videos that are not related to the theme of your YouTube channel. The viewers will keep coming back because they know what they can expect from you.
     
    Ken, Mar 17, 2017
    #2 Quote
Reply to Thread

Share This Page