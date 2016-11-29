  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
    Dismiss Notice

Getting in and out of Darth Vader's gated community is a bitch!

Discussion in 'Viral Videos' started by Orionsangel, Nov 29, 2016.

  1. Orionsangel

    Orionsangel New Member

    Posts:
    1
    Likes:
    0
     
    Orionsangel, Nov 29, 2016
    #1 Quote
  2. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    That's pretty cool! They are doing the same thing with traffic lights now.

    [​IMG]
     
    Ken, Nov 30, 2016
    #2 Quote
  3. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Posts:
    691
    Likes:
    1
    Is this a real thing? Cause every traffic light needs to change to this.
     
    Ethan, Dec 1, 2016
    #3 Quote
  4. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Posts:
    778
    Likes:
    0
    That image is real - I forget which country that is in though. Maybe someone can chime in and let us know which country this was taken in? The license plates and scenery should be enough to figure this out.
     
    Ken, Dec 2, 2016
    #4 Quote
  5. Clank

    Clank Member

    Posts:
    143
    Likes:
    1
    They really need to update to this new technology in North America. It would greatly reduce the amount of collisions at the intersections. Some people just fade out and no longer pay attention on the roads - especially when it really matters. This would definitely help!
     
    Clank, Dec 4, 2016
    #5 Quote
Reply to Thread

Share This Page