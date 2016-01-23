  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
CTFxC

Discussion in 'YouTubers' started by Ethan, Jan 23, 2016.

  1. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    [​IMG]

    CTFxC (Internet Killed Television) is a daily video blog hosted by Charles Trippy (born September 2, 1984) and Allie Wesenberg. He started making videos on YouTube in May 2006. It was originally planned to last for only one year. After four years, they entered Guinness World Records for the most consecutive daily video blogs posted on YouTube.

    Since September 21, 2011, Trippy has been playing bass for the Florida-based band We The Kings.

    https://youtube.com/user/CTFxC
    http://youtube.com/AllieWes

    http://instagram.com/CharlesTrippy
    http://instagram.com/AllieWes

    http://twitter.com/CharlesTrippy
    http://twitter.com/AllieWess
     
    Ethan, Jan 23, 2016
  2. Clank

    Clank Member

    Charles has been receiving a lot of backlash in the comments lately. The viewers are not happy with his videos as of late. I do feel badly for him, it seems like he has been stuck at 1.5 million subscribers forever now .. while everyone else is climbing up.

    Hopefully things will change for him when he gets back on the road, otherwise I'm not sure how much longer he'll survive on YouTube.
     
    Clank, Feb 4, 2016
  3. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    It seems to me like he's putting too much pressure on himself. If he just ignored the comments, video views and subscriber count, he could turn this around.
     
    Ken, Feb 4, 2016
  4. Clank

    Clank Member

    Yeah, he even mentioned a few times in his videos that he was really stressed out. I guess we'll wait and see what happens!
     
    Clank, Feb 5, 2016
  5. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Well we have to give the guy a little bit of credit, he's been through brain cancer, a divorce and multiple seizures ... and still hasn't missed a single daily vlog.

    I'm sure in time things will pick back up.
     
    Ethan, Feb 5, 2016
  6. Clank

    Clank Member

    I noticed Charles changed things up in yesterday's vlog. It also had some positive reviews in the comments.
     
    Clank, Feb 13, 2016
  7. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I see he's also given up saying "Toodles" at the end of his videos.
     
    Ken, Feb 15, 2016
  8. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    He has changed up a lot in his video's lately. Mainly with a completely different vlog format & editing. I'm glad he's mixing things up though.
     
    Ethan, Feb 15, 2016
  9. Clank

    Clank Member

    Yesterday's challenge video was great!

    I just lost it when Allie was hanging on to the ball and ranting to Charles ... and he was just staring at it, waiting for it to go off. If you haven't seen it yet, go watch it here.
     
    Clank, Feb 18, 2016
  10. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    It was great! Whatever he's doing right now is working for him - I hope he sticks with it!
     
    Ken, Feb 18, 2016
  11. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    If you haven't already, be sure to watch his latest videos!

    Charles jumps off a skyscraper and goes bungee jumping in New Zealand. He's heading off to Australia now, so who knows what's next!
     
    Ken, Feb 25, 2016
  12. Clank

    Clank Member

    They were great! :)
     
    Clank, Feb 26, 2016
  13. Clank

    Clank Member

    I can't wait until Allie arrives in Australia! It will be interesting to see what her and Charles end up doing.
     
    Clank, Mar 4, 2016
  14. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Wow - huge congratulations to Charles and Allie! I did not see that coming! (I thought the thumbnail was clickbait heh)

    Can't wait to watch today's vlog.
     
    Ethan, Mar 7, 2016
  15. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    I really respect him for calling Allie's family first to get their blessings (even her sis & bro) - you earned some mad points there.

    Also, it was nice to hear their positive responses! Congrats!
     
    Ken, Mar 7, 2016
  16. Clank

    Clank Member

    WTG Charles! Now that's the way to start your vacation with Allie! Congrats :)
     
    Clank, Mar 7, 2016
  17. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Yesterday's video when they were at the animal sanctuary was the most relaxed video I've seen Charles put out in a while. It was a pleasure to watch.

    Don't stress over the stuff you can't control!
     
    Ken, Mar 9, 2016
  18. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Keep in mind he *has* to post a vlog every day to keep his world record. That's an added pressure no other Youtuber has. I feel bad for him in that respect - imagine going on vacation and your top priority is "do they have internet?".
     
    Ethan, Mar 9, 2016
  19. Clank

    Clank Member

    That's a very valid point Ethan! I think people keep forgetting that.
     
    Clank, Mar 10, 2016
  20. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    He's in LA now shooting a music video, so it'll be interesting to see how all that goes.
     
    Ken, Mar 12, 2016
