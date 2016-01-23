CTFxC (Internet Killed Television) is a daily video blog hosted by Charles Trippy (born September 2, 1984) and Allie Wesenberg. He started making videos on YouTube in May 2006. It was originally planned to last for only one year. After four years, they entered Guinness World Records for the most consecutive daily video blogs posted on YouTube. Since September 21, 2011, Trippy has been playing bass for the Florida-based band We The Kings. https://youtube.com/user/CTFxC http://youtube.com/AllieWes http://instagram.com/CharlesTrippy http://instagram.com/AllieWes http://twitter.com/CharlesTrippy http://twitter.com/AllieWess