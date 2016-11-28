I thought I'd bring up a list of aspie vloggers. All the ones in this list are women, even though the syndrome is harder to diagnose in girls: *TheAnMish (Real name: Maja Toudal) - Special interests include; Autistic versus Normal people, Music, Puppies and Vampires and Role playing games. *Victoria Hammond - Special interests include pop music, metal, vampires and make-up. *Anja Melissa - Very into physics. *Rhiannon Salmons *Willow Hope *Evie May There are many more, but I can't list them all. Let the aspies rule YouTube!