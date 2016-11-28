  1. Welcome Guest! - Sign up here to join the YouTube Gossip Forum!
Aspie Vloggers

Discussion in 'YouTubers' started by Myrtonos, Nov 28, 2016.

  1. Myrtonos

    Myrtonos New Member

    I thought I'd bring up a list of aspie vloggers. All the ones in this list are women, even though the syndrome is harder to diagnose in girls:

    *TheAnMish (Real name: Maja Toudal) - Special interests include; Autistic versus Normal people, Music, Puppies and Vampires and Role playing games.
    *Victoria Hammond - Special interests include pop music, metal, vampires and make-up.
    *Anja Melissa - Very into physics.
    *Rhiannon Salmons
    *Willow Hope
    *Evie May

    There are many more, but I can't list them all. Let the aspies rule YouTube!
     
    Last edited: Nov 29, 2016
    Myrtonos, Nov 28, 2016
  2. Ethan

    Ethan Forum Staff

    Thanks for the list!
     
    Ethan, Nov 29, 2016
  3. Ken

    Ken Forum Staff

    Thanks!
     
    Ken, Nov 30, 2016
